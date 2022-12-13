Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Last week, the people who bring us the music with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced a strike against philharmonic management.

In a release, members of the musicians’ union said “management has yet to propose pay that allows us to afford basic needs and is married to the elimination of full-time positions”.

Monday afternoon, members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Players’ Association met again to try and agree on terms.

“Musicians and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic met for a little under 5 hours,” Campbell MacDonald, chair of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, said. “We were unable to come to an agreement. Philharmonic management made no significant movement in terms of their wage proposal to musicians.”

Leaders from the Philharmonic management told me they’re disappointed to not come to an agreement but are “deeply committed to our work toward an agreement”.

The strike by musicians resulted in the ‘Holiday Pops’ concerts to be cancelled.

MacDonald says even with the strike going on, musicians still wanted to put on a special concert.

“Once the philharmonic canceled the ‘Holiday Pops’ we felt an obligation to provide our community with a gift of music that they otherwise would have been enjoying with us at the Embassy Theatre,” MacDonald said.

He says the free holiday concert was also an opportunity for musicians to give back to those who always support them.

“Our strike is our central focus at this moment, but knowing how important the holiday season is, it was necessary for us to give back to our audience,” MacDonald said.

Peg Maginn attended this weekend’s free concert and says she feels most people in the public support the musicians.

“I hope it helped the musicians to understand how much we the public value them and appreciate them and support them,” Maginn said.

Maginn says she often attends philharmonic events, and this weekend’s last-minute concert didn’t disappoint.

“I just wanted to show the support that I could, and I was rewarded by a phenomenal concert,” Maginn said. “So, it was not a disappointment. They shined like they always do.”

Philharmonic management told me they increased their wage offer to 12% for a 3-year contract.

MacDonald has told us the musicians want a 46% increase. He says salaries were cut to about $22,000 during the pandemic and haven’t gone up since.

MacDonald also tells me the next meeting between the two sides is December 27.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.