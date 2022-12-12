U.S. Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Indiana governor

Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.
Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.(AP)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.

The Republican senator made the official announcement on Monday after stating his interest to potentially run to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

68-year-old Braun had filed paperwork to run for governor in 2024 in November.

Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and Lieutenant Gov. Suzanne Crouch have also filed to run in 2024 as Republican candidates. Attorney General Todd Rokita has also expressed interest in the position. So far, no Democrats have filed to run for the governor’s race.

Since Braun’s Senate seat may be vacant if he does not seek re-election, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks says he is considering running for the position.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, according to the Associated Press, is also considering running for Braun’s Senate seat if it becomes open.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

