Manchester University announces $20 million expansion in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that the university will be investing over $20 million into its health sciences programs on its Fort Wayne campus.

McFadden says it is a “strategic move” to expand education opportunities in what is considered “high-demand” health careers, such as nursing and physical therapy.

“Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing, and we need more space. Manchester University Fort Wayne will also get a brand-new look with its 32,000-square-foot expansion on the Parkview Health campus.”

The announcement follows a mid-November statement to students, faculty and staff that 16 positions, including two music department faculty members, are going to be cut over the next few years.

BACKGROUND: Manchester University announces personnel cuts

The university say the $20 million investment will go towards upgrades to current programs, including the Doctor of Pharmacy.

The Doctor of Physical Therapy, according to officials, is accepting students, and plans to begin classes in May 2023. Manchester University also says two Masters of Science in Nutrigenomics and Nutrition programs will also also begin in 2023. Officials say that more study spaces, as well as a coffee and sandwich shop, will also be included in the expansion.

The groundbreaking for the university expansion is expected to happen in the spring of 2023, with completion projected for the fall of 2024.

