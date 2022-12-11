Will Fort Wayne have a white Christmas for 2022?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Some people don’t want to see it any other time in the winter, but through the month of December, many wonder if we’ll have snow on the ground on Christmas day.

So, will we experience a white Christmas in 2022? Let’s first talk about what a white Christmas is.

According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as, “Having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 am local time Christmas Day.” This is also a way to say 1 inch snow depth.

For the snow lovers out there, what comes next is not necessarily the news you’ll want to hear. We don’t often experience a white Christmas.

White Christmas History for Fort Wayne, Indiana (NWS IWX)

In the image above, created by the National Weather Service, you’ll see since 1952, Fort Wayne has not had a white Christmas more than half the time (42 out of the last 70 Christmas Days).

When we look at the period we consider for our Climatology, between 1991 and 2020, we only have about a 31% chance of experiencing a white Christmas.

This doesn’t necessarily spell good news for team white Christmas. However, there is a glimmer of hope.

Meteorological Winter Fort Wayne (WPTA)

The average high temperature for the month of December typically ranges from the low 40s at the beginning of the month to around freezing at the end of the month, and so far for December 2022, maximum daily temperatures have been near or above average. However, trends are showing a drop in temperatures as we approach Christmas day.

Ensemble weather models are computer models that help us predict weather trends between 7 and 15 days away. These models are run numerous times, with each run having slightly different initial conditions. When a significant portion of the runs are predicting similar outcomes, we become more confident in a weather trend.

Two of our main ensemble models, the American GEFS and the European EPS, are both showing trends of colder than normal temperatures as we head towards Christmas day.

This colder than average trend is also reflected in the 8-14 day temperature outlook published by the Climate Prediction Center, for the week leading up to December 25th.

CPC 8-14 Day temperature outlook for Dec 19 - 25. The darker shade of blue indicates a higher confidence of below average temperatures. Red indicates confidence of above average temperature (WPTA)

So, at the time this article was published, it looks like colder, below freezing air will be in place in time for Christmas.

It’s too early to tell with any confidence if a weather system will move through during the run up to the 25th or if lake effect snow will develop, but if so, it appears that it will be cold enough for snow.

We know the weather can change, though, so make sure to keep an eye towards your First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast!

