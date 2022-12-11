Saint Francis men’s and women’s basketball sweep Spring Arbor
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Saint Francis women’s basketball team opened up a Cougars double-header with Spring Arbor with a, 67-57, victory on Saturday afternoon.
Ally Madden led the Cougars with 17 points off the bench.
Carroll grad Emily Parrett scored a supporting 16 points for Saint Francis.
Cougars men’s basketball followed that performance up with a dominant, 80-53, win over Spring Arbor.
Blackhawk grad Zane Burke led Saint Francis with 20 points on the day.
