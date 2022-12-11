Saint Francis men’s and women’s basketball sweep Spring Arbor

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Saint Francis women’s basketball team opened up a Cougars double-header with Spring Arbor with a, 67-57, victory on Saturday afternoon.

Ally Madden led the Cougars with 17 points off the bench.

Carroll grad Emily Parrett scored a supporting 16 points for Saint Francis.

Cougars men’s basketball followed that performance up with a dominant, 80-53, win over Spring Arbor.

Blackhawk grad Zane Burke led Saint Francis with 20 points on the day.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matilda Jane trailer and design in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
32-year-old Matthew Dirig
Huntington man charged with neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
Hamilton Southeastern donates allocated money from semi-state game to Owen Scheele Memorial Fund
Hamilton Southeastern donates allocated money from semi-state game to Owen Scheele Memorial Fund
Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Wawa convenience stores expanding to Indiana
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the...
No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime
North Side's Eugene Young, Jr. shoots a three-pointer that helps seal the Legends Saturday...
North Side wins third straight, 60-53, over Warsaw
Komets fall just short in overtime on Saturday evening.
Komets snap skid in dominant fashion, 5-2, over Cyclones
North Side's Brauntae Johnson rises up for a dunk against South Side (12/9/22).
THE SCORE: North Side teams sweep South Side, Columbia City girls win at Norwell