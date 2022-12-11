Saint Francis men’s and women’s basketball sweep Spring Arbor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Saint Francis women’s basketball team opened up a Cougars double-header with Spring Arbor with a, 67-57, victory on Saturday afternoon.

Ally Madden led the Cougars with 17 points off the bench.

Carroll grad Emily Parrett scored a supporting 16 points for Saint Francis.

Cougars men’s basketball followed that performance up with a dominant, 80-53, win over Spring Arbor.

Blackhawk grad Zane Burke led Saint Francis with 20 points on the day.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.