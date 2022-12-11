Komets snap skid in dominant fashion, 5-2, over Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets wasted little time to right the ship, as Tye Felhaber and Anthony Petruzelli scored first period goals, en route to a dominant, 5-2, victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

The win snapped an arduous four-game losing skid for the Komets, in which Fort Wayne lost three contests by just one goal apiece.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.