Komets snap skid in dominant fashion, 5-2, over Cyclones
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets wasted little time to right the ship, as Tye Felhaber and Anthony Petruzelli scored first period goals, en route to a dominant, 5-2, victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
The win snapped an arduous four-game losing skid for the Komets, in which Fort Wayne lost three contests by just one goal apiece.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.