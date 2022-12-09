Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured.

DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

The truck ran off the road and rolled over on its top, and the two people inside were trapped, according to sheriffs.

Officials also say that the Butler Fire & Police departments, as well as the Southeast Fire Department and Parkview EMS were called to the scene, where firefighters broke the window to the Silverado to help free both people in the vehicle.

Police officials say the couple was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman that ran the stop sign was not injured. Both vehicles involved in the accident, according to police, were totaled.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are still investigating the accident.

