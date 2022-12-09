Kosciusko Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person’s case

Kosciusko Co. Sheriffs need your help to find a missing Pierceton man.
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing Pierceton man.

Officials said on Thursday 26-year-old Joseph Scott Chaffins has been missing since Oct. 26, 2022. He was last seen near the North Webster area, and his family has not heard from him since then.

Chaffins is about 5′8,″ 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to call the Kosciusko County Detective Bureau at (574) 267-5667, or the tip line at (574) 372-2494 if there is ay information on Chaffin’s whereabouts.

