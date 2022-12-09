Huntington man charged with neglect in death of girlfriend’s son

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 32-year-old Huntington man is facing neglect charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son, court records show.

Probable cause documents say around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Dover Street where a woman told police she came home and found her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.

Officers spoke with the mother’s boyfriend, Matthew Dirig, who was at home with the boy at the time. He said he took the boy home from the Boys & Girls Club because he was “having a bad day”, saying he may have been bullied. He then said once they were home, he put the boy in his room and locked it because it was his “safe space”. Dirig told officers that the boy had mental disorders and had recently been to Parkview Behavioral Health for attempting to choke himself.

Documents say police then began searching the home, finding a bag of zip ties in the boy’s room. They say the lock on his door was purposefully turned around so it could be locked from the outside. Detectives noted that it appeared the boy attempted to pick the lock. Down the hall from his room, they say there was a room with a keypad lock with a gaming system inside that was still on.

Police then interviewed the boy’s mother, who told them about her son’s behavioral struggles over the past few years, saying he had attempted suicide in the past. She said he had started new medication and was in therapy and was doing better.

She said when she came home that day, she found Dirig playing video games. Dirig told her that the boy was doing good and was in his room, and when she went to check on him, she found him on the floor and attempted CPR before calling 911. When officers asked her why the lock was flipped around on the boy’s door, she said it was Dirig’s idea.

As police searched the home, they say they found a leather jacket belonging to Dirig in the back bedroom that had fresh scratch marks on it and purple medical gloves in the inside pocket. They say they found zip ties throughout the home, and one that was cut and thrown in the trash that matched the one found on the boy.

Detectives then interviewed Dirig, who said the boy threw a tantrum when he picked him up from the Boys & Girls Club that day. He said he was being aggressive so he locked the boy in his room and went and played video games. Officers noted that he became increasingly nervous when talking about it and had changed what he had first told police at the scene.

The doctor who performed the autopsy said they could not immediately determine a cause of death, but could not rule out homicide. He noted that research concerning suicide shows it would be difficult for a small child to apply adequate tension, saying it appears a pulling force was applied from the back of his neck.

Dirig is currently facing one charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.