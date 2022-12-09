Hamilton Southeastern donates allocated money from semi-state game to Owen Scheele Memorial Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Carroll Chargers made it all the way to the State Finals in football under the banner of “Owen Strong”.

Carroll players had dedicated their season to Owen Scheele, who died this summer after a brief battle with cancer.

They carried his jersey out onto the field before games, including for their semi-state victory over the Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) Royals.

Schools are awarded money from the IHSAA for reaching this point in the playoffs. Now, HSE is donating a sizeable amount of their semi-state allocation to the Owen Scheele Memorial Fund.

In Owen’s obituary, it explains the fund was created to “allow Owen to touch lives in his community for many years”.

“Obviously, our outcome on that night was what we wanted, it wasn’t what they wanted,” Dan Ginder, Carroll high school athletic director, said. “But they were still able to celebrate the life of Owen with us.”

Ginder says the gesture shows sports go beyond just wins and losses, it demonstrates how amazing sports can be.

Carroll’s Cinderella season did fall short against Center Grove last month, but it was the best playoff run in the school’s history.

