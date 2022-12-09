FWPD: Boy steals car, leads officers on chase

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A joyride came to an unceremonious end with a power pole Thursday evening after police said a boy stole a car and led police on a chase.

Police said the initial call came in as a car theft with two “young juveniles” inside the car.

Officers began to search for the vehicle, catching up with it along Hessen Cassel Road around 7 p.m.

When the car didn’t stop police began to chase it. During the chase, the car hit another vehicle before slamming into a power pole near Wayne Trace. Neither the young driver nor the occupants in the other car were hurt, police said.

When police rushed to the car, officers said the suspect took off and tried to outrun them.

A police dog and his handler quickly found the boy.

The two children originally reported to be in the stolen car were not with the car when police searched it. Officers said the suspect informed them of their location and were returned home to their parents unharmed.

The suspect was not identified publicly by police because he is a minor.

