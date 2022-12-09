Fort Wayne Philharmonic plans free community concert amid strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced on Friday that they will play a free holiday concert Saturday evening after their Holiday Pops performances were canceled amid their strike.

On Thursday, the players’ association announced that they are going on strike after they failed to reach “fair terms” with the board for a new contract. The group was set to perform at several Holiday Pops events throughout the month that have now been canceled.

Friday afternoon, the musicians said they will be performing a holiday concert at no cost at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St.

For more information about the concert, visit the players’ association website.

