Crandall announces run for FW City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large.

Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.

“Fort Wayne could be on the map as a place where neighbors are like family. Our City’s plans, policies, and investments should strengthen connections, provide infrastructure to support people at all stages of life, and help those who call Fort Wayne home pursue their passions. Fort Wayne is large enough to challenge, and small enough to care. We can reach untapped potential when we work together to help one another thrive.”

She outlined her vision through the acronym, H.O.P.E. (Health, Opportunity, and Prosperity for Everyone).

Crandall announced her candidacy in time for the 2023 Fort Wayne municipal elections. For more information about Stephanie Crandall and her platform, visit her campaign website.

