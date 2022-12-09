Crandall announces run for FW City Council

Crandall announces run for FW City Council At-Large.
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large.

Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.

She outlined her vision through the acronym, H.O.P.E. (Health, Opportunity, and Prosperity for Everyone).

Crandall announced her candidacy in time for the 2023 Fort Wayne municipal elections. For more information about Stephanie Crandall and her platform, visit her campaign website.

