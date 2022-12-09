Couple found murdered in Paulding County, Ohio

(AP)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING, Ohio (WPTA) - Police have arrested a suspect after a husband and wife were found dead in their Latty Township barn.

Sheriff Jason Landers said officers checked on the couple Thursday afternoon after co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams failed to show up to work for several days. Deputies found Williams and her husband, 81-year-old Bruce Williams, dead.

As deputies gathered evidence, Paulding authorities were contacted by police in Ahstabula County, Ohio, who had arrested 23-year-old Clay Dockery.

Dockery, who is from Paulding County, was found in a car owned by Mr. and Mrs. Williams.

Police said he confessed to killing the couple and then stealing their car.

Landers said Dockery will be extradited to Paulding County to face charges of murder and theft.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say

Latest News

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
FWPD: Boy steals car, leads officers on chase
Matilda Jane Fort Wayne location
Matilda Jane closing? 21Alive 6pm 12082022
Matilda Jane trailer and design in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
Joseph Bossard
2021 gas station killer declared incompetent to stand trial