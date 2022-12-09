Couple found murdered in Paulding County, Ohio

PAULDING, Ohio (WPTA) - Police have arrested a suspect after a husband and wife were found dead in their Latty Township barn.

Sheriff Jason Landers said officers checked on the couple Thursday afternoon after co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams failed to show up to work for several days. Deputies found Williams and her husband, 81-year-old Bruce Williams, dead.

As deputies gathered evidence, Paulding authorities were contacted by police in Ahstabula County, Ohio, who had arrested 23-year-old Clay Dockery.

Dockery, who is from Paulding County, was found in a car owned by Mr. and Mrs. Williams.

Police said he confessed to killing the couple and then stealing their car.

Landers said Dockery will be extradited to Paulding County to face charges of murder and theft.

