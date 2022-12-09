Attorneys for man charged in Delphi murders case ask court for money for experts in his defense

(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, want their planned defense kept secret from everyone including the prosecutor in the case.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Allen’s attorneys asked for funding for the cost of expert witnesses for his defense in a filing with the court Thursday. Allen’s attorneys point out that he does not have the money needed to help in his defense.

They also asked for the judge to order court personnel and court reporters to keep any information in the court hearings confidential.

Allen County Judge Fran Gull, who is the special judge appointed to the case, already issued a gag order in the case against Allen last week. The order prevents everyone involved from speaking publicly about the case.

Anyone violating the order could be charged with contempt of court and face a fine or incarceration.

A hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 13, 2023, in the Carroll County Circuit Court. At that hearing, Gull will review the order to decide if it should remain in place.

Last week, Gull ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the 2017 murders of Abby and Libby.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matilda Jane trailer and design in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Wawa convenience stores expanding to Indiana
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Hamilton Southeastern donates allocated money from semi-state game to Owen Scheele Memorial Fund
Hamilton Southeastern donates allocated money from semi-state game to Owen Scheele Memorial Fund

Latest News

Kevin Nguyen Missing
Kevin Nguyen missing 21alive 12092022
Kevin Nguyen missing FWNBC 12092022
Kevin Nguyen missing FWNBC 12092022
Kevin Nguyen Missing
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FILE PHOTO - Fort Wayne Philharmonic
Fort Wayne Philharmonic plans free community concert amid strike
Stephanie Crandall announces run for FW City Council At-Large.
Crandall announces run for FW City Council