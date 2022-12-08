Wawa convenience stores expanding to Indiana

By WTHR
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) — Wawa convenience stores will be coming to Indiana in 2025.

The company announced an expansion Wednesday to Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The number of stores in each state will be announced in 2023.

Wawa is mostly an east coast business, which recently announced an expansion into Tennessee as well.

“We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west! We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa.

Wawa is looking for site suggestions for the new stores in Indiana. For details on how to submit a proposal, email Matthias.Smith@wawa.com.

Wawa already announced expansion plans for Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia. Those stores are set to open in 2024.

