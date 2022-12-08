Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

By Caleb Saylor
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005.

According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers.

Yesterday morning via email, sellers, known as trunk keepers were told some unhappy news.

The email said that as of 5pm Wednesday, the company would be terminating relationships with trunk keepers and winding down business.

Trunk keepers across the country took to social media to share the news. Many saying they were heartbroken and devastated.

Kait Galto from Illinois has been a trunk keeper since 2012. She says her job has helped her grow friendships, and has helped her family during difficult times.

Galto explained, “Within the first couple seasons, my husband actually had a period in his life where he was laid off and I was able to help float us during that short time while he was in between companies.”

In the email to trunk keepers, Matilda Jane’s CEO said the company has been experiencing financial difficulties and leaders had been negotiating a sale of substantially all of its assests to preserve jobs and the business, but that sale fell through.

The email also said owners of Matilda Jane will try to sell remaining assets.

The email didn’t say how many people the closure would impact or what their sellers should do.

21Alive reached out to Matilda Jane via phone and email. We also stopped by the Fort Wayne Warehouse and called the Fort Myers, Florida Chamber of Commerce tyring to reach their headquarters. We were unsuccessful in reaching company representatives.

So for now, several trunk keepers are left wondering what they’re going to do next.

“It’s not only are you missing an income, but you’re missing that monthly, weekly, daily connection with all of these people that you’ve gotten to experience for so many years. It’s just like an emptiness,” Galto said.

