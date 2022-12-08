Mayor Henry responds to public access counselor’s opinion on release of arrest video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement on Thursday in response to Indiana’s Public Access Counselor finding that the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose the incident report and body footage of his October OWI arrest.

21Alive’s Digging Deeper team submitted three separate requests for body cam video and the police report in the incident. Each time our requests were denied, citing “investigatory records.” After the first two were denied, we filed a complaint with the office of the Indiana State’s Public Access Counselor. You can read his full opinion, issued on Tuesday, here.

On Thursday, the Mayor’s Office sent a response to the counselor’s opinion, saying they are reviewing it and will provide a formal response on Dec. 16.

“I want to take this opportunity to update the public that my staff and I continue to review the recent opinion from the Indiana Public Access Counselor concerning the release of video footage from my recent OWI arrest. I will provide a formal response to the opinion and next steps at a media briefing at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at my office at Citizens Square.”

Henry was arrested on Oct. 8 after he crashed into a woman driving along Old Mill Road while driving a city-owned vehicle. 21Alive independently obtained documentation concerning his arrest, which shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash.

The report says the officer who responded to the crash observed Henry swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, had slurred speech, and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also notes that he was argumentative.

The 70-year-old Democrat is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced this summer that he is seeking a fifth term. Henry has held the mayoral post since Jan. 1, 2008. He served in a two-decade period prior to that on the Fort Wayne City Council.

