FWPD arrests man following standoff on city’s south side

22-year-old Joseph Berumen(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 22-year-old Fort Wayne man following a standoff Wednesday evening.

Around 10:42 p.m., police say the FWPD Vice and Narcotics Unit was surveilling a home in the 3000 block of Barr St. to serve a felony arrest warrant for Joseph Berumen.

Officers say they confirmed he was inside the home, but he refused to come out. After several attempts to get him to exit, officers say they paged Allen County SWAT, negotiators, and the FWPD Air Support Unit.

Shortly after the tactical units arrived, FWPD says Berumen came out and was arrested without incident. He was preliminarily charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun from the arrest warrant.

