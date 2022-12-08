FWACC: 1 day left to empty the shelter for the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is attempting to clear the shelter for the holidays. Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event ends Friday, Dec. 9 and there are still pets looking for loving homes.

Dogs 6 months and older are $25, cats and small animal adoptions fees are waived, according to FWACC officials.

The shelter is still looking to find homes for dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and a hamster, according to the FWACC website.

The adoption center is open from 12 - 5:30 p.m.

Adoption information can be found on the FWACC website.

