Founder of opioid addiction support program says over-the-counter Narcan is crucial to saving lives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This week, owners of the drugmaker of Narcan, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, announced their over-the-counter Narcan spray could be available by the end of March following FDA approval.

Aisha Diss is the founder of project.ME, a non-profit organization helping active and recovering substance users, including people who struggle with opioid use.

“I’m a person that’s in long-term recovery, so I’ve been in recovery from substance use for 14 years,” Diss said.

Diss says project.ME helps distribute Narcan, an intranasal form of Naloxone, which is commonly used by first responders to reverse an opioid overdose.

In Indiana, people can access Narcan without a prescription in a process called “behind-the-counter” by talking to a pharmacist.

“Right now, we have a standing order where anyone can go to pharmacies that carry Narcan and get it without a prescription,” Diss said.

Diss says, though, access to Narcan should be made even more simple than behind-the-counter and in lock boxes you may have heard about.

She says she’d like to see it available fully over-the-counter, a move she calls crucial in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

“A lot of people don’t know about places like Project.ME that have Narcan for free or know about the lock boxes and things like that where it is accessible for free,” Diss said. “So, I think that this would just increase that knowledge and awareness of Narcan.”

Diss says it’s important for people to educate themselves on exactly what Narcan is to help break the stigma associated with it.

“It isn’t something that enables people to use drugs, it’s really just a medication that has one use and that one use is to reverse opioid overdose,” Diss said.

With the announcement of Narcan may become available over-the-counter by March, you may be wondering ‘why now?’ I talked with Diss about that, too.

“Probably a lot because of the stigma, and just a lot of people had to wrap their hands around this whole crisis with fentanyl,” Diss said.

Diss says easier access to Narcan will, in turn, decrease the number of fatal overdoses from opioids.

“I think of course just naturally and organically that’s going to increase the number of lives that are saved,” Diss said. “One is enough.”

