Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians ‘prepared to go on strike’ amid contract negotiations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, American Federation of Musicians Local 58, held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss their ongoing contract negotiations.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association Chairperson Campbell MacDonald says players have met with management several times amid negotiations and have agreed to a number of their proposals. However, he says after fewer concerts and cuts to musicians’ wages during the pandemic, he says management is continuing to offer “unacceptable rates of pay”.

The players have been performing under an expired contract since Sept. 1, MacDonald says. He says the musicians are prepared to go on strike if an agreement is not met by the end of Thursday’s meetings, and an update will be given late Thursday afternoon.

Currently, the group is set to perform at the Holiday Pops event the evening of Friday, Dec. 9, with several more performances scheduled throughout the month.

“We have met with Fort Wayne Philharmonic management 9 times over recent months. We’ve agreed to a number of the Philharmonic’s proposed needs regarding scheduling flexibility, and changes to work rules and conditions related to routine operations in the orchestra. On the heels of agreed cuts to our season and wages that would allow the Philharmonic to resume its activities amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic a year and a half ago, where our already modest base salary was cut to just over 22 thousand dollars, it has been made clear to us over the course of this negotiation that the Fort Wayne Philharmonic board and management seeks to carry forth with unacceptable rates of pay for musicians, fewer concerts, and a drastically reduced presence in our community. We enter further negotiations today seeking to dislodge the Fort Wayne Philharmonic from their destructive position. We are unified in our resolve. If we do not have an agreement at the close of today’s meetings, we are prepared to go on strike. We will issue an update today at 4:30 PM.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.