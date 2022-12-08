Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians ‘prepared to go on strike’ amid contract negotiations

Members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association held a press conference Thursday...
Members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss their ongoing contract negotiations.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, American Federation of Musicians Local 58, held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss their ongoing contract negotiations.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association Chairperson Campbell MacDonald says players have met with management several times amid negotiations and have agreed to a number of their proposals. However, he says after fewer concerts and cuts to musicians’ wages during the pandemic, he says management is continuing to offer “unacceptable rates of pay”.

The players have been performing under an expired contract since Sept. 1, MacDonald says. He says the musicians are prepared to go on strike if an agreement is not met by the end of Thursday’s meetings, and an update will be given late Thursday afternoon.

Currently, the group is set to perform at the Holiday Pops event the evening of Friday, Dec. 9, with several more performances scheduled throughout the month.

