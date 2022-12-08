DIGGING DEEPER: Public records requests repeatedly denied, here’s why this matters

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many viewers have debated on social media for months about why WPTA and other media outlets are still pushing for body cam video and records related the Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest.

In the days following the Mayor’s initial news conference, our Digging Deeper team requested body camera footage of the arrest, which the city has denied multiple times.

That response has a common one in recent years when WPTA has summitted a public records request. A request in 2017 for audio recordings related to a shooting was denied. Then in February 2019, a request for dash cam video of a traffic stop was also denied. Again in 2019, a request for body cam and dash cam video related to the sheriff’s altercation with a teenager was denied. Fast forward to this year -- when we requested body camera footage from a police action shooting, it too was rejected.

“The public not only has a right but they also have a need to see what happened in that traffic stop and that arrest,” RTDNA Director Dan Shelley said. “This is not a case of the television station trying to pry or trying to embarrass. This is a situation where the station is attempting to serve its community and its viewers.”

Shelley is the Executive director of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). He says the city should release the video

”Journalists exists to seek and report the truth on behalf of the public,” Shelley said. “In this case, the truth is being withheld from the public on a bogus claim that the video in question is still part of an investigative record.”

As we continue to wait for a clearer look into what happened the night of the mayor’s arrest, Shelley encourages journalists to keep pressing for answers.

“I think you should shine a light on this story and not give up on it until the city releases the video,” Shelley said.

We asked the mayor’s spokesperson if the city will change its policy on public records and body camera video. He responded with “We don’t know.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Police say they are looking for 69-year-old Martin Barry.
Silver Alert canceled for Columbia City man
21-year-old Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips was arrested in connection with the Dec. 6 shooting...
FWPD makes arrest in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

DIGGING DEEPER: Public records requests repeatedly denied, here’s why this matters
Cadaver dogs searched the Fox Hollow Farm property, the former residence of suspected serial...
Cadaver dogs hit 20 locations at suspect serial killer’s Indiana property
Home damaged in June derecho still awaiting repair.
Nearly six months after, Waynedale still repairing damage from deadly derecho
AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as coach
AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as coach