City gives update on ‘Pontiac Street Market’, southeast grocery store

Rendering of Pontiac Street Market
Rendering of Pontiac Street Market(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials gave an update Thursday afternoon on the grocery store that is planned for the southeast side, which is currently a food desert.

BACKGROUND: New grocery store poised to open in food desert

The full-service grocery store, dubbed the Pontiac Street Market, is planned for 918 E Pontiac St. City officials said the store will offer health foods and fresh produce at more affordable prices than other grocers, while also offering job and skills training to the community. The concept is based on a community grocery in Toledo, Ohio, where a major healthcare provider, ProMedica, partnered with local authorities to operate the store.

City officials say they have selected Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates (PRMC) as the project’s community partner. They say PRMC will provide financial support through its Community Health Improvement program and will manage store operations.

Several necessary approvals are still needed before construction begins on the market. Officials say Fort Wayne City Council and the city’s redevelopment commission will be considering related requests later this month. On Sept. 27, Fort Wayne city councilors approved $2 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for the store.

If the approvals are granted, officials say construction could begin in February 2023, with the store potentially opening that fall.

