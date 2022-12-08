Average price of gas in U.S. cheaper than a year ago, not in Indiana

By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 8, 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Americans paid record levels at the pump in 2022, but across the United States fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago. However, that is not the case in Indiana.

In the United States, the average cost of regular unleaded fuel is $3.329 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s down $0.014 from last year. According to AAA, the national average of regular unleaded fuel was $3.343 a year ago.

In Indiana, the average cost of regular unleaded fuel is $3.33 a gallon. Whereas this time last year, the average gas price stood at $3.167, according to AAA. The average price of fuel in Indiana still needs to drop by $0.164 to be cheaper than it was at this time in 2021.

According to AAA, the highest recorded national average price of regular unleaded fuel was $5.016 on June, 14 2022. In Indiana, the highest average price of regular unleaded fuel was $5.238 on June, 9 2022, according to AAA.

