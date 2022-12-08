Auburn Mayor Mike Ley seeks re-election for second term

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Auburn Mayor Mike Ley announced his intention to seek re-election for second term on Dec. 8.

According to a press release, Mayor Ley would like to pursue projects concerning development on the city’s eastside, downtown development, and improving pedestrian traffic and movement in west Auburn. Mayor Ley says he intends to address parking for downtown workers and the realization of a downtown Cedar Creek Waterfront Park.

Ley points to two statistics that confirm the positive direction of the city. One is the increased growth of the city’s assessed valuation from $556,000,000 in 2018 to $711,000,000 in tax year 2022. Second, is the decrease of the city’s tax rate from $1.0687/per hundred in 2018 to $0.9564/per hundred in tax year 2023. The result of all the economic investment is a lower tax rate for all.

The republican mayor was first elected in 2019 and began his first term in 2020.

