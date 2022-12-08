Auburn Mayor Mike Ley seeks re-election for second term
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Auburn Mayor Mike Ley announced his intention to seek re-election for second term on Dec. 8.
According to a press release, Mayor Ley would like to pursue projects concerning development on the city’s eastside, downtown development, and improving pedestrian traffic and movement in west Auburn. Mayor Ley says he intends to address parking for downtown workers and the realization of a downtown Cedar Creek Waterfront Park.
The republican mayor was first elected in 2019 and began his first term in 2020.
