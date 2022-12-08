2021 gas station killer declared incompetent to stand trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 33-year-old Joseph Bossard, accused of the 2021 murders of two 19-year-old men, has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

In court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, online court documents reveal that Bossard was declared as incompetent to stand trial, as he “lacks the ability to assist counsel in his defense.”

He was scheduled to appear before a jury for a 10-day trial starting on Feb. 27, 2023.

19-year-olds Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper were both shot while sitting in their car at a Shell gas station on Hobson Road in February of 2021. Both men died from their gunshot wounds. Bossard also shot and injured a third person.

The probable cause affidavit shows that the three men had an argument with Bossard inside the gas station. Documents also show that Bossard then drove erratically around the pumps, almost hitting one of the men. He then left and returned a few minutes later, which is when he ambushed them with a handgun.

