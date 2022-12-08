11-year-old Terre Haute student charged with pointing firearm, theft after school related incident

By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WPTA) - An 11-year-old male student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School is facing charges after Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, says he left school and was found in a wooded area with a rifle.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the student asked to use the restroom and did not return to class, according to the Sheriff. School protection officers and school personnel searched the interior and exterior of the school. After an unproductive search, additional law enforcement officers joined the search. According to the Sheriff, officers heard multiple gunshots they believed came from a wooded area and open field west of the school.

The Sheriff says officers found the student in possession of a rifle in the suspected area. The officers attempted to talk the boy into putting the weapon down and were eventually able to get close enough to detain him, according to the Sheriff.

According to the Sheriff, the officers did not see the suspect fire the weapon. Officers say there is no evidence to suggest he fired the rifle at or towards the school. However, the Sheriff says the student pointed the firearm at the officers.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Vigo County Juvenile Center.

No injuries were reported during this incident. This investigation is still being investigated by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

