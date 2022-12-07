Some worried of the impact a recent Supreme Court case may have on gay rights

By Alex Null
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday, Supreme Court (SCOTUS) members sounded sympathetic to Christian wedding website designer Lorie Smith, who refuses to do business with gay couples because of her religious beliefs.

During oral arguments Monday, SCOTUS members discussed Smith’s argument that working on an LGBTQ+ themed project would violate her first amendment rights.

No decision has been made, but members of the LGBTQ+ community fear the results if SCOTUS members side with Smith, and the message it would send.

“When you keep adding to that message, it’s going to increase the violence against the community,” Drake Turner, Senior Coordinator of Violence Prevention Program at the Center for Nonviolence, said. “It’s going to increase the suffering the community goes through.”

Turner says he’s worried about discrimination members of the LGBTQ+ community may face if SCOTUS rules in favor of Smith.

“The current climate that we’re living in, it does feel like it’s hard to go out and feel like you can be safe being yourself,” Turner said.

Mike Wolf, a political science professor at Purdue Fort Wayne, says members of SCOTUS have taken on a tricky case.

“They’re compelling free speech,” Wolf said. “They’re compelling a creative person to have to use their art toward support towards LGBTQ when they might not religiously believe it, so it’s a very complicated case.”

Some worry that if the law gives a business owner the right to not serve gay couples based on their religious beliefs, what’s to stop other forms of discrimination?

“We’ll see whether or not as a business through the artist that really ends up being something the court says is okay to discriminate as a business against potential customers,” Wolf said.

Turner feels this should be a non-partisan issue.

“I really wish people would stop seeing this as such a Conservative vs. Liberal thing, and see it as, we have human beings in front of us that are struggling and suffering, how can we help them,” Turner said.

The Supreme Court’s decision on this case is expected sometime next year, and members of the LGBTQ+ community say they will be waiting anxiously for that ruling.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side.
City of Fort Wayne adds new traffic light on Coldwater Road
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left one person critically hurt...
Police investigating shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in life-threatening condition

Latest News

City of Fort Wayne announces updated bulk collection rules
Concordia Lutheran High School gives ‘giving back’ a whole new meaning.
Concordia Lutheran High School gives back to 16 families this holiday season
Aboite Fire Station creates new baby box location
Aboite Township opens first baby box location
The dangers of U.S. 30 have been apparent for folks living in the area for decades. Now, the...
Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential future changes to U.S. 30