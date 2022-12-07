Purdue’s Brohm expected to coach Louisville

Jeff Brohm prowls the sideline in his first game as Purdue's coach back in 2017. It was against...
Jeff Brohm prowls the sideline in his first game as Purdue's coach back in 2017. It was against Louisville, his alma mater and the team he may take over following Bobby Petrino's firing.(John P. Wise (custom credit))
By Chris Ryan
Dec. 7, 2022
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is expected to leave for his alma mater, per ESPN’s Chris Low.

The former Louisville quarterback will now lead the Cardinals program, as its new head coach.

Brohm, recently, took Purdue to its first Big Ten Championship Game.

Last season, Brohm led the Boilermakers to their first nine-win season, since 2003.

