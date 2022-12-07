Purdue’s Brohm expected to coach Louisville

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is expected to leave for his alma mater, per ESPN’s Chris Low.

The former Louisville quarterback will now lead the Cardinals program, as its new head coach.

Brohm, recently, took Purdue to its first Big Ten Championship Game.

Last season, Brohm led the Boilermakers to their first nine-win season, since 2003.

