New roundabout opens at W Ludwig Road; City highlights record infrastructure investments

City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a roundabout at the recently relocated W. Ludwig Road and Oakbrook Parkway, near the entrance to Brotherhood Mutual, Wednesday morning.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division and area leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a roundabout on the recently realigned West Ludwig Road, near Coldwater Road.

City officials announced the Ludwig Road Relocation & Coldwater Road Interchange Project at the beginning of 2021 to help with the heavy traffic flow in the area, which is near Northrop High School. Construction officially kicked off in 2022, including the addition of Oakbrook Parkway off of Coldwater to connect to Ludwig Road, where the roundabout was created.

The department also constructed a new traffic light where Oakbrook Parkway intersects with Coldwater Road, that was officially activated Wednesday.

Rendering of Ludwig Road Relocation & Coldwater Road Interchange Project
Rendering of Ludwig Road Relocation & Coldwater Road Interchange Project(City of Fort Wayne)

The $4.9 million project also included $2.2 million from the Indiana Department of Transportation, which invested in improving Coldwater Road and the I-69 northbound ramp.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, leaders also touted a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements throughout the community this year.

Officials highlighted the following neighborhood infrastructure investments:

  • Comprehensive street repairs in 7 neighborhoods
  • 2 arterial concrete street rehabilitation projects
  • 2 new street improvement projects
  • 6 traffic projects
  • 6 new sidewalk construction projects
  • 6 brick alleys
  • 20 concrete alley replacements
  • 3 major trail projects
  • 5 bridge projects
  • 22 projects in study/design/land acquisition phase
  • Approximately 40 centerline miles of asphalt resurfacing
  • Approximately 8 miles of chip and seal replacement
  • Approximately 3 miles of asphalt overlay of chip and seal streets

