Nearly six months after, Waynedale still repairing damage from deadly derecho

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In Waynedale, you can still see the damage caused by the June 2022 derecho.

Healthy trees snapped in half, broken business signs. Many are still waiting for repairs.

At McDonald’s on Bluffton Road, they’ve been waiting six months for their sign to be replaced. That replacement happened on Tuesday.

“I thought it was kind of cool. I was like yeah we’re getting our sign back,” Manager Amanda Hoagland said. “People will know we’re open. People will know we’re here because it’s a nice, big McDonald’s sign. So, I’m kind of glad it’s back up.”

However, others haven’t been so lucky.

While the number of damaged homes is decreasing, some are still living with temporary solutions

Kasie Holdorf was at home that Monday night in June when three large trees fell on his house.

He described the incidents, “It was a pretty loud bang. Trees came through the roof and you could see the limbs, and it was...hellacious.”

His home has been gutted, but six months after the storm, no structural repairs have happened. The most that’s been done is an emergency tarp on the roof.

Holdorf says his insurance company’s temporary solution was to rent a travel trailer he and his wife could live in. However, Holdorf is frustrated because his contractors are waiting to start the repairs, but in the six months since the storm, he says his insurance company hasn’t sent anyone out to look at the home to assess the damage.

“It’s extremely frustrating because our life has, basically, been turned upside down. It’s going to get propane every third day. It’s really difficult having deliveries. They could have been done with this long before, and the insurance companies are just dragging their feet. My wife has, over the last 8 months has had heart attacks. So, she has a pretty bad heart issue and I’m on disability because of my stomach issues, and being in the travel trailer is not ideal for any of that.”

Holdorf is concerned that with the weather turning cold, repairs might have to wait until spring if his insurance company doesn’t do something soon, saying “I just don’t know how long it is going to be, but it will get done.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.