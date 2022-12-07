Ex-prison worker faces 100-year sentence for knife attack

Kristen Wolf faces 100-year sentence for knife attack
Kristen Wolf faces 100-year sentence for knife attack
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A former Indiana Department of Correction worker faces a potential sentence of 100 years in prison under a deal in which she agreed to plead guilty to two counts of murder for a knife attack two years ago in which two people were killed and a third was wounded, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Kristen L. Wolf, of Madison, also will plead guilty to attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon for the attack at an Indianapolis apartment that killed Victoria Cook, 24, and Dylan Dickover, 28, and seriously injured Elizabeth McHugh, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 20.

On May 11, 2020, Indianapolis police responded to a home on the city’s west side where they found the three victims, Mears’ office said. Cook was declared dead at the scene, and Dickover and McHugh were transported to a hospital. Dickover eventually died from his wounds.

Witnesses told investigators that before the attack, Wolf, dressed in black and armed with a hunting-style knife, knocked aggressively on the front door. When Cook answered the door, they said, Wolf charged her and began to stab her before attacking the other victims.

During the attack, a DOC hat that Wolf was wearing fell off and was left at the scene, investigators said. The hat had a tag with the name “Wolf” written on it.

At the time, Wolf worked at a prison in the Ohio River city of Madison.

