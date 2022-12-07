Community mourns loss of former Wayne Township Trustee

Richard Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne Township officials announced Wednesday that they are mourning the loss of Richard Stevenson, Sr., a former Trustee.

They say Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years, serving four terms from 2007 to 2019.

“Mr. Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people of Wayne Township, innovating many programs and events that benefitted the entire community,” the Wayne Township Director of Communications said in a statement.

Services will be announced at a later time, officials say. They say contributions to the Richard A. Stevenson, Sr. Scholarship fund are welcome in lieu of flowers.

