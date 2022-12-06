Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) -The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Columbia City man.

69-year-old Martin John Barry was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5 around 10:45 a.m. Officers say they believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Authorities say that Barry was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue-green sweater with jeans, and driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country van. They also say he has an Indiana license plate with the number reading 295Y.

Barry is about six-feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information on Barry’s whereabouts, police urge you to contact 911.

