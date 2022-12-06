Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man

Police say they are looking for 69-year-old Martin Barry.
Police say they are looking for 69-year-old Martin Barry.(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) -The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Columbia City man.

69-year-old Martin John Barry was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5 around 10:45 a.m. Officers say they believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Authorities say that Barry was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue-green sweater with jeans, and driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country van. They also say he has an Indiana license plate with the number reading 295Y.

Barry is about six-feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information on Barry’s whereabouts, police urge you to contact 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side.
City of Fort Wayne adds new traffic light on Coldwater Road
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left one person critically hurt...
Police investigating shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in life-threatening condition

Latest News

DIGGING DEEPER: Looking at the number of shootings in 2022
DIGGING DEEPER: Looking at the number of shootings in 2022
21-year-old Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips was arrested in connection with the Dec. 6 shooting...
FWPD makes arrest in Tuesday morning shooting
Muncie Police Department
Ex-Muncie cop admits attacking arrestees, falsifying reports
FWFD says crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Edsall Ave. around 10:20 a.m. on...
FWFD: No injuries reported in fire on city’s east side