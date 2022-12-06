RSV cases on the rise, local mothers adapting

By Emilia Miles
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Children’s health experts continue to warn parents about the rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. Behind every one of those cases is a family, hoping their child will recover.

Along with a spike in RSV cases this year, health experts warn this season will be coupled with the flu. Doctors worrying attending holiday gatherings will increase the spread. Three moms we talked to say after going through a pandemic, they feel prepared.

3-year-old Cassie Wenger is the youngest in her family of three. Cassie has RSV in 2019 when she was just a little over a month old. Cassie’s mom, Alyse Wenger, tells us she was intubated for the day, a scary time for the whole family. Wenger says she thinks Cassie might have contracted it from her two older brothers.

“My oldest at the time was in pre-school. Kids are germs. I believe he was sick at the time and my older two were sick quite sometime before she was born.”

Alyse Wenger, mother of three

Kelly Grayson is the mom of 5-month-old Polly. She says, with RSV making the rounds, she’s a little on edge.

“Our oldest goes to preschool three days a week. So he’s exposed to a lot of other kids and our middle, we take him to a coupleof other events throughout the week where there are kids. So there is always a chance that they’re going to bring something home.”

Kelly Grayson, mother of three

There are things you can do to protect your kids. First, make sure they get their Covid vaccines and flu shot, never underestimate the importance of hand-washing and if your kids are sick, make sure they stay home.

Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side.
City of Fort Wayne adds new traffic light on Coldwater Road
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left one person critically hurt...
Police investigating shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in life-threatening condition

Latest News

Mayor Tom Henry leaving a court hearing after pleading guilty to OWI.
Public Access Counselor: City violates law by withholding Mayor arrest video
DIGGING DEEPER: Looking at the number of shootings in 2022
DIGGING DEEPER: Looking at the number of shootings in 2022
DIGGING DEEPER: Looking at the number of shootings in 2022
21-year-old Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips was arrested in connection with the Dec. 6 shooting...
FWPD makes arrest in Tuesday morning shooting