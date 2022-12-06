RSV cases on the rise, local mothers adapting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Children’s health experts continue to warn parents about the rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. Behind every one of those cases is a family, hoping their child will recover.

Along with a spike in RSV cases this year, health experts warn this season will be coupled with the flu. Doctors worrying attending holiday gatherings will increase the spread. Three moms we talked to say after going through a pandemic, they feel prepared.

3-year-old Cassie Wenger is the youngest in her family of three. Cassie has RSV in 2019 when she was just a little over a month old. Cassie’s mom, Alyse Wenger, tells us she was intubated for the day, a scary time for the whole family. Wenger says she thinks Cassie might have contracted it from her two older brothers.

“My oldest at the time was in pre-school. Kids are germs. I believe he was sick at the time and my older two were sick quite sometime before she was born.”

Kelly Grayson is the mom of 5-month-old Polly. She says, with RSV making the rounds, she’s a little on edge.

“Our oldest goes to preschool three days a week. So he’s exposed to a lot of other kids and our middle, we take him to a coupleof other events throughout the week where there are kids. So there is always a chance that they’re going to bring something home.”

There are things you can do to protect your kids. First, make sure they get their Covid vaccines and flu shot, never underestimate the importance of hand-washing and if your kids are sick, make sure they stay home.

