Police investigating a shooting in Downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in life-threatening condition

By Kayla Stewart and Tony Betton Jr.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left one person critically hurt overnight.

Police say it happened around 2:40 Tuesday morning.

They say a man walked up to a car parked in the Taco Bell parking lot. That’s when police say one of the two men in the car shot the man who approached them.

Police say the victim walked along West Jefferson Blvd before collapsing in the road.

He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

A section of West Jefferson Blvd is currently closed to traffic as police investigate.

21 Alive has a crew on the scene. We’ll update you once we learn more.

