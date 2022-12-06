FWFD: No injuries reported in fire on city’s east side

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no one was injured in a fire on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.

FWFD Chief Adam O’Connor says crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Edsall Ave. around 10:20 a.m.

He says a fire broke out in the unattached garage near the home. He says one vehicle in the garage is leaking gas, making it difficult for crews to extinguish the fire.

The fire spread to the home, where he says four people inside were able to escape without any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

