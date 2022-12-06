Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential future changes to U.S. 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The dangers of U.S. 30 have been apparent for folks living in the area for decades. Now, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is beginning the process of trying to create safter travel.

Monday evening at Sweetwater Sound just off U.S. 30 East, folks with INDOT hosted a public information meeting.

The meeting focused on an initiative to study the impacts future changes to U.S. 30 may have on the environment, community and economy. Monday’s meeting gave folks a chance to voice their concerns about the dangers drivers face on that stretch of road.

“There’s all kinds of ways to offer comments, you can offer comments through sticky notes on maps, through a little dot voting exercise so you can indicate what’s important to you,” Shane Peck, Public Involvement Lead for U.S. 30 East Corridor Study, said.

Peck says listening to feedback from folks in the area is important because it helps them make meaningful changes.

“We’re still several years out from where we’d be at the construction phase, so we want to hear all those concerns at this point,” Peck said.

Even though construction is still years away, people in the area have already started to prepare for change.

Brad Goeglein lives in Fort Wayne and has commuted to work on U.S. 30 for more than 20 years. He has seen firsthand the dangers of the road.

“Something needs to happen,” Goeglein said. “There’s too many lights. It’s a major corridor through Fort Wayne and all the way to Chicago and beyond.”

Some local folks, though, are concerned about the impact changes to U.S. 30 could have on their homes.

“Our homes are the biggest investments we make, most of us, so when corporate interests come and destroy that... why would I want to live here? I don’t.”

Nyffeler says she doesn’t feel her concerns are being taken seriously.

“Who’s listening?” Nyffeler said. “Public hearings? They’re not even giving information and they’re certainly not listening.”

Although Monday’s meeting was meant to gather public feedback, some folks say, INDOT officials need to provide more information.

“Are they gonna make it wider?” Goeglein said. “Are they gonna take out the lights? They gonna put in overpasses? Those are all things, uh, reasons why I’m here.”

If you were unable to attend Monday’s meeting, folks with INDOT say you can visit PropelUS30.com and leave comments and concerns there.

