DIGGING DEEPER: Looking at the number of shootings in 2022

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With less than a month remaining in the year, we’re Digging Deeper into the number of shootings in Fort Wayne so far this year.

Since Thanksgiving, Fort Wayne has seen seven shootings and a co-founder of the group J.A.V.A (Justice, Accountability & Victims Advocacy) is worried it will get worse as we get closer to the holidays.

“It leaves a gaping hole for those of us that are still here,” JAVA co-founder Amy Davis said. “The holiday’s aren’t the same once you’ve lost that loved one. There is support.”

Davis has lost two family members to gun violence.

Fort Wayne Police provided us with statistics Tuesday on gun violence so far this year.

The data shows 19 gun related homicides, with an increase in both deadly and non deadly shootings during the summer months and an upward trend in October and November, heading into December. Homicides are down from 2021.

Davis says police are doing a good job catching those pulling the trigger and she’s hopeful... More cases will be solved.

“If you think you’re going to get away with murder in today’s world, you’re probably not,” Davis said. “Does it really have to resolve in violence? You’re leaving people without their loved one. You’re leaving kids without their parent.”

Fort Wayne Police ask anyone with information to give them a call. You can also call crime stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

