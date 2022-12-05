Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps local mom for Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is designed to provide all children in need with gifts of clothing and toys for Christmas.

The program connects families in need with those in the community who can help.

Arricia Adams is a mother of five. After stepping away from her career as a certified nursing assistant, the now stay-at-home mom has her hands full. With Christmas around the corner, Adams didn’t know how she was going to put gifts under the tree. That was until she got the call that her family had been adopted.

“Things have been rough. Bills, rent, inflation, and even the increase in food stamps, snap benefits like it’s really never enough. What I’m excited about the most is seeing my kids smile. I’m not sure who adopted us, of course, but I want to say thank you to the if they are watching and we are blessed. We appreciate you guys. We are thankful and we hope to give back to them some day.”

Officials say you still have time to claim and angel tag. You can either find one in a local shop or call the salvation army to get you matched with a tag. You have until December 15 to do so.

