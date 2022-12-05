City of Fort Wayne adds new traffic light on Coldwater Road

The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side.
The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side.

The new stoplight is at the intersection of Coldwater and Ludwig roads, near the I-69/Coldwater Road offramps. The traffic light, officials say, will ease the flow of traffic at the newly-renovated intersection.

City officials say that the traffic signal will flash on both Dec. 5 and 6, and will be fully activated on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The signal is a part of a $9.7 million project by the Indiana Department of Transportation that included work on the realignment of Ludwig Road and the I-69/Coldwater Road interchange.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

FWACC managed to rescue a coyote that was stuck.
FWACC rescues stuck coyote
Youngstown fugitive
US Marshals increase reward for Ohio man wanted in murder of 4-year-old
Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer celebrates score. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer).
Edey’s 31 points, 22 boards lead No. 5 Purdue past Minnesota
Rain chances week of 12/5
21Alive Weather Forecast 6pm 12/4/2022