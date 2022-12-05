City of Fort Wayne adds new traffic light on Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side.

The new stoplight is at the intersection of Coldwater and Ludwig roads, near the I-69/Coldwater Road offramps. The traffic light, officials say, will ease the flow of traffic at the newly-renovated intersection.

City officials say that the traffic signal will flash on both Dec. 5 and 6, and will be fully activated on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The signal is a part of a $9.7 million project by the Indiana Department of Transportation that included work on the realignment of Ludwig Road and the I-69/Coldwater Road interchange.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.