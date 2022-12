FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mad Ants guard Gabe York continued to show why he’s one of the best scorers in team history, scoring a game-high 43 points in Fort Wayne’s, 121-115, victory over the Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

York has the most 35-plus point games in Fort Wayne history, per the Mad Ants.

