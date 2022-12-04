PFW edges out Oakland, 79-73, in overtime

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne’s Bobby Planutis knocked down five triples en route to a game-high 20 points, as the Mastodons toppled Oakland in overtime, 79-73, at the Gates Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dons big Ra Kpedi scored an efficient 14 points (6-7 FG) to go with a team-high 12 rebounds.

PFW (5-4) will next visit Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

