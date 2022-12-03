Former VP Pence set to sign copies of new book in Fort Wayne

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will participate in a book signing later this month hosted by the Allen County GOP, according to news release sent to 21Alive News Saturday morning.

Pence will sign copies of his new book “So Help Me God” on December 21 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Clyde Theater, according to county GOP leaders.

Chairman Steve Shine said the event will begin with a fireside chat delivered to guests.

Tickets will not be required and the event is free and open to the public, the release said.

Pence recently made national headlines for comments made in his book and in interviews about the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

