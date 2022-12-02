UPS truck dangles off Indiana Toll Road, catches fire

HAMMOND, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say the Indiana Toll Road is closed to traffic Friday morning after a UPS semi-truck went over a bridge at the Calumet River in Hammond.

21Alive affiliate WLS reports that around 2 a.m., the empty UPS truck lost control and went over the bridge east of Calumet Avenue. They say it got stuck dangling over the bridge, pointing straight down into water.

They say the driver of the truck was able to climb out an onto a concrete pillar, where he was rescued. Police say he was not seriously injured. Divers went into the water to help secure the truck and eventually bring it back over the bridge.

All lanes were closed in both directions between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard. Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Cline Avenue and westbound traffic is being diverted at Grant Street. One east bound lane has reopened.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.