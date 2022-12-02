Police: Man stabbed during fight near Parkview Field

Police maintain a crime scene after a man was stabbed near Parkview Field Thursday evening.
Police maintain a crime scene after a man was stabbed near Parkview Field Thursday evening.(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the ear.

The attack happened on West Brackenridge near Parkview field Thursday evening.

Police found the victim on Ewing Street.

Authorities believe two young men were fighting when one stabbed the other.

Officers have yet to publicly name the suspect who escaped before police arrived.

The victim was talking to officers and is expected to recover from his injuries.

This story will be updated.

