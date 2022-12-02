Judge issues temporary gag order in Delphi case

Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull
Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - The special judge appointed in the Delphi murders case has now issued a temporary gag order.

CASE BACKGROUND: Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders

Online court records show Allen County Judge Fran Gull issued an order on Friday granting the State’s motion to prohibit all officials involved and family members from speaking about the case until the next hearing on Jan. 13.

The move comes the day after suspect Richard Allen’s defense attorneys released a statement to the media, declaring his innocence.

The defense team also questioned some of the evidence referenced in the probable cause, including the bullet found at the crime scene that was linked to one of Allen’s guns, claiming the method of ballistics used to connect the two items is “unreliable and lacking any scientific validity.”

RELATED: IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi investigation

Last week, the Carroll County Prosecutor overseeing the case released a statement saying they have a “very solid case” against suspect Richard Allen.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

