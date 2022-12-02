Gov. Holcomb hospitalized for pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been admitted to the hospital for pneumonia.

According to the official’s Twitter page, Holcomb went to the hospital Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted for further treatment.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch released a statement regarding Holcomb’s hospitalization Friday evening, saying that the Governor was recovering well.

I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.

