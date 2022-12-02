Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date

Crumbl Cookies announces the first Fort Wayne location will open Dec. 9.
Crumbl Cookies announces the first Fort Wayne location will open Dec. 9.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9.

The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.

Orders must be placed in-person during the first five days of the store’s grand opening, according to a press release. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, delivery, curbside pickup, and catering will become available.

The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m.

The store is located at 1034 Thomas Road Suite, 116.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side
Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
FWPD arrested Vibbert in connection with an overnight shooting in the 2300 block of Brooklyn...
Man shot brother following argument over french fries, court docs say
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting

Latest News

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
‘He is innocent’ | Delphi suspect attorneys release statement on client’s involvement in murder investigation
An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a semi-truck went over a bridge at the...
UPS truck dangles off Indiana Toll Road, catches fire