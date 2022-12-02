Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9.

The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.

Orders must be placed in-person during the first five days of the store’s grand opening, according to a press release. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, delivery, curbside pickup, and catering will become available.

The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m.

The store is located at 1034 Thomas Road Suite, 116.

